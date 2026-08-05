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Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are ‘fully engaged in selling’ winger Couhaib Driouech, who Rangers have put in a bid for, while Burnley are now also keen.

The speedy Moroccan could well be set for the exit door at PSV Eindhoven this summer, despite Rangers’ offer not proving to be enough for the Dutch side.

Rangers have just signed a winger in the shape of Japanese Daisuke Yokata from German club Hannover, but Derek McInnes wants another wide option too.

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The Gers have been working on a number of deals, but the ante has been upped on Driouech with a formal offer sent.

While it has been rejected, PSV Eindhoven are ‘fully engaged in selling’ the Moroccan, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

McInnes’ men though do not have a clear run at Driouech, with several other sides keen, while Burnley have now been namechecked as a club showing interest.

It is unclear whether the 24-year-old has a preference over where he might move this summer.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Driouech caught attention last season when he scored twice in a 4-1 Champions League league phase win over Liverpool.

Rangers chased Driouech before he moved to PSV Eindhoven and then later explained why he picked the Dutch club ahead of the Gers.

The Ibrox outfit were then again linked with the Moroccan in the January 2025 transfer window, though it was later denied that they were chasing him.

Driouech came through the youth set-up at Heerenveen, before then switching to Excelsior Rotterdam.

Despite being born in the Netherlands, he opted to represent Morocco at international level and has played for the North African country’s Under-23s side.

Driouech will hope a move to another club, followed by good form, could see him earn a senior Morocco call-up.