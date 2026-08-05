Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw is on the radar at Bundesliga side Hamburg to replace Luka Vuskovic, who joined Brighton for £46m earlier this summer.

Bornauw was taken to Leeds last summer by Daniel Farke, as he looked to increase the Whites’ defensive options for a campaign of Premier League football.

The 27-year-old defender however played a bit part role for Leeds last season, featuring only 12 times in the league and starting five times, which led to him considering a winter transfer window exit.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Despite Bornauw’s limited involvement last season, Farke praised the Belgian for his versatility and adaptability, adding that the player is an invaluable asset to Leeds.

This summer Leeds have again been in the market to beef up their centre-back options and they have already managed to get their hands on Tarik Muharemovic, who was recently lauded by his team-mate Lukas Nmecha.

The situation for Bornauw is not ideal as he could again be warming the bench if he remains at Elland Road beyond the closure of the transfer window.

There is interest now from the Bundesliga, where Hamburg are searching for a replacement for Vuskovic, who they had on loan last season.

Club played for Anderlecht 1.FC Koln Wolfsburg Leeds United Clubs Sebastiaan Bornauw has played for

That replacement hunt has seen Bornauw emerge as a target for Hamburg, according to German daily the Hamburger Abendblatt.

Given Hamburg are ‘urgently searching’ for another defender to come in, Leeds could have to deal with the prospect of a Bornauw move sooner rather than later.

Stepping into Vuskovic’s shoes would be a big task for Bornauw, given how the Croatian shone in German football last term.

However, he does have substantial experience to call upon.

Bornauw, during his time with Wolfsburg and 1.FC Koln, featured 140 times in the Bundesliga, meaning he knows his way around the German game.

If Bornauw was to depart Elland Road then Farke, who likes to play with three centre-backs, would surely want a replacement bringing in.