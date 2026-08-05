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Crystal Palace are set to return to Serie A side Torino with an increased offer to sign forward Alieu Njie this summer.

The Eagles have made only one signing so far in the transfer in the form of Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo, but the new manager, Pierre Sage, wants to add more.

With less than a month left in the window, Sage could see departure from his forward department, with Romain Esse wanted by Club Brugge and Palace having already rejected a bid from the Belgian outfit.

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Winger Ismalia Sarr is also garnering interest from Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce, who consider the Eagles star as an alternative if they fail to land Rafael Leao.

Crystal Palace are in the market to strengthen their forward department and they have set their eyes on Torino’s attacker Njie.

The London outfit went in with a bid for the 21-year-old Swedish attacker, which the Italian outfit turned down as it failed to meet their expectations.

Crystal Palace offered to pay €10m as a fixed fee to Torino with further €6m to €7m in add-ons, which could potentially take the deal north of €16m.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

However, Torino’s rejection has failed to deter Crystal Palace and they ‘will increase’ their offer for Njie, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Torino want to keep the 21-year-old forward at the club and they are under no pressure to sell Njie as they have a contract with the Swedish star until 2029.

However, the Premier League side are looking to test Torino’s resolve with an improved offer in the coming days and weeks.

Njie came through the Torino academy system and he has featured 35 times for them while registering two goals and providing one assist.

The 21-year-old is a versatile player with the ability to feature in several other forward positions despite being a natural left winger.