George Wood/Getty Images

Everton will have to pay a fee which is well above Jonathan Rowe’s market value to land him from Bologna, who are standing firm after rejecting a bid from the Toffees.

David Moyes’ side are picking up the pace in the transfer market as they look to get deals over the line, with Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina a player they are keen on, while they have asked about Bayer Leverkusen attacker Christian Kofane.

Talks also continue for Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston.

Strengthening in the final third is on the agenda too and Everton have become the latest Premier League side to chase former Norwich City man Rowe.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Rowe has had interest from a host of top flight sides this summer, but Bologna have been keen to try to keep hold of him and the sale of Santiago Castro has strengthened their hand.

Everton have seen a €30m bid turned down, while even indicating that they would reach €35m did not move Bologna.

Now, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, ‘only an out of market offer’ for Rowe could change the situation.

It would have to be a bid ‘that does not reflect the player’s value’ and comes in at €55m to €60m, which would be needed to change minds at Bologna.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Rowe himself is not pushing for a move and appears happy to stay at Bologna until an even bigger club make a move for his signature.

Whether Everton will come back with an improved offer remains to be seen, especially given the level of bid it would now take to move the dial on the race for the winger.

There could also be further approaches from elsewhere, with it suggested at the start of last month that half the Premier League were watching Rowe’s situation.

For Bologna, keeping hold of Rowe would be a big boost following the exit of Castro, while the Rossoblu are also expected to lose key defender Jhon Lucumi.

Bologna have promised to sell Lucumi this summer, but they are still trying to stir up a bidding war for the Nottingham Forest target.