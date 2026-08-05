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Rangers are ‘expected to officially contact’ PSV Eindhoven about signing winger Couhaib Driouech soon, as interest in the ‘speedy attacker’ heats up.

Derek McInnes has made no secret of his desire for fresh faces to arrive at Ibrox and on Wednesday got another through the door in the shape of Daisuke Yokota, who he praised.

Rangers have also already signed a host of other players, including Vanja Dragojevic, Ivor Pandur, Dan Neil and Olwethu Makhanya, but there is a real sense much more is needed.

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And it appears that the Glasgow club are open to revisiting their interest in Driouech, who has been linked with a move to the club for the past few seasons.

Rangers were keen to bring him to Ibrox in 2024, but the 24-year-old chose to join PSV Eindhoven, and he later explained his decision.

PSV Eindhoven are aware that the ‘speedy attacker’ is a wanted man again this summer and Rangers are ‘expected to officially contact’ the Dutch club soon, according to Dutch outlet Soccernews.

Interest goes beyond Rangers, with Red Bull Salzburg, where Danny Rohl is in charge, also tipped to make an approach.

There has also been interest from Genoa, NEC Nijmegen and Celta Vigo.

Linked club Rangers Red Bull Salzburg Genoa NEC Nijmegen Celta Vigo Linked with Couhaib Driouech

Driouech came through the ranks of Heerenveen’s youth system, then joined Excelsior, before his move to PSV Eindhoven in 2024, and he put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

Last term, the 24-year-old made 10 goal contributions in the league in 29 games and helped PSV Eindhoven lift the Eredivisie title by 19 points.

It is suggested that his value at the moment is seen to be around the €7m mark, which is double the €3.5m PSV Eindhoven paid for him.

It is unclear just how much Rangers might put on the table for the Moroccan as they seek to tempt him to Ibrox.

Rangers will also be hoping if they do get him then it turns out better than was the case with another winger they tracked for several years in the shape of Andreas Skov Olsen, who flopped at Ibrox on loan last term.