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Leicester City have a medical scheduled for Wes Burns, who is expected to join the Foxes from Ipswich Town this summer, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Burns arrived at Ipswich from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2021 and established himself as a regular in the starting eleven.

The 31-year-old only penned a fresh deal to extend his stay at Portman Road last month, but is now on the way out of the club.

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The Wales midfielder endured a difficult campaign last term due to knee surgery and was in and out of the squad, but managed to make 21 appearances, while contributing to four goals.

While Ipswich Town gained promotion to the Premier League, Leicester City suffered relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

Following the Foxes’ relegation to League One, several players have left the club this summer, and the club have now been working to bring in quality reinforcements to get back on track.

Now Russell Martin is set to add Burns to the ranks and he is ‘expected to undergo a medical’ ahead of joining from Ipswich.

Club played for Bristol City Forest Green Rovers Oxford United Cheltenham Town Fleetwood Town Aberdeen Ipswich Town Clubs Wes Burns has played for

Moreover, 23-year-old Olimpija Ljubljana forward Admir Bristic is also expected to sign for the Foxes in the summer transfer window.

Leicester have already signed an Ipswich player this summer in the shape of Conor Chaplin on a free transfer, after his contract at the club expired in June.

Now Chaplin and Burns will be able to link up as Leicester look to go straight back up to the Championship.

Burns will bring a lot of experience and versatility to the Foxes team, having played as a right midfielder, right winger, and also at times as a right-back.

He will now look to come through the medical checks without an issue and put pen to paper to a contract at the King Power Stadium.

Martin is currently preparing Leicester for the start of competitive action, with Northampton Town due to provide the opposition in the EFL Cup this weekend.