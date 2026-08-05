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Roony Bardghji’s entourage are exploring a move for the Leeds United and Sunderland target, although Premier League clubs are not keen on Barcelona’s preferred deal formula.

After just a year at the Camp Nou, the Swede has already found himself facing an uncertain future following limited opportunities.

The 21-year-old accumulated just 640 La Liga minutes last season, a shortage of involvement that ultimately cost him a place in Sweden’s World Cup squad.

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The winger is currently involved in Barcelona’s pre-season preparations, although his prospects of regular football this season are not good given the club’s abundance of wide options following the arrivals of Antony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona want to offload Bardghji as, despite him impressing in pre-season so far, they are aware he will have limited opportunities in the new campaign.

A host of Premier League clubs have already positioned themselves in the frame for the Swede, with Leeds, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion all being heavily linked with him.

Everton and Aston Villa also developed an interest earlier in the window, although that trail has since cooled, with Villa especially landing Alejandro Garnacho on loan, while the Toffees have kept Tyrique George.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Beyond the Premier League, Ajax also hold admiration for the winger, with movement expected to gather momentum over the coming days and weeks.

Bardghji wants a future at Barcelona and favoured a loan exit, but the Spanish giants want to bring in cash and favour a sale, with a buy-back clause included so that they can keep a degree of control over his future.

Premier League sides though are not hugely keen on that formula, where Barcelona would still call the shots, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Barcelona’s thinking is that, should the winger flourish elsewhere, they would retain the opportunity to re-sign him on favourable terms.

Whether such a deal would be acceptable to Leeds, who recently shipped out Jack Harrison, remains to be seen, but Bardghji is keen to keep the dream of making it at Barcelona alive.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are pursuing Geny Catamo in a deal expected to require a sizeable financial outlay and could well mean Bardghji is a cheaper option.

Unlike Leeds, Sunderland can offer Europa League football to tempt the winger, but Barcelona may ultimately have to drop their buy-back demand to move Bardghji out.