Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo will have to wait to see if Atalanta turn towards him as for now there are no moves from the Italian club.

Todibo wants a quick exit from the London Stadium this summer after falling out with Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

A move to Serie A appears to be a possible escape route for the centre-back.

The former Barcelona defender has appeared on the radar of both Atalanta and Juventus, with the Bianconeri suggested to hold an advantage in the race.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Any move from Atalanta has not yet come though, as they explore a swoop for Alessio Romagnoli.

And, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, ‘Todibo is liked, but for now no moves’.

Todibo has also drawn interest from another Italian side in the shape of Napoli, but is down the pecking order of targets at the southern Italian club.

He almost joined Juventus before moving to West Ham, however the Bianconeri could not find an agreement with Nice.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

And West Ham then stole in to do the deal and bring him in on an initial loan.

It is unclear just how much it will take to convince West Ham to part with Todibo, with conflicting claims about the Hammers’ asking price.

For Juventus, money is tight due to missing out on this season’s Champions League.

West Ham are now seeing increased player turnover following relegation, with Freddie Potts the latest through the door at the London Stadium, the midfielder moving to Club Brugge.

The Hammers are expected to step up on their own business, with an enquiry slapped in for Sunderland attacker Simon Adingra.

They are also in the process of chasing Tottenham Hotspur’s out-of-favour winger Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan spells at Villarreal and Fiorentina.

Solomon shone in the Championship on a loan at Leeds United and West Ham want him to again grab the division by the scruff of the neck.