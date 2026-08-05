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Norwich City ‘have approached’ German club Hoffenheim in a bid to land youngster Jykese Fields, but the Bundesliga club ‘have no intention of letting him leave’.

The Canaries finished last term on a high, powered by the effect of Philippe Clement as boss, and hopes are high they can challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

Clement is keen to drive Norwich on and the club have been backing the Belgian tactician in the market.

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Andre Brooks and Sam Field have arrived to bolster the engine room, while Bruno Alves has added another centre-back option for the Canaries.

Hoffenheim’s teenage forwards Field is now on Norwich’s radar, with Clement keen to have enough depth in the final third.

He has yet to make his senior debut for Hoffenheim, but his work at youth level has caught attention and the German side having him locked down on a contract running until 2030 points towards how highly they think of him.

Fields is not an unknown quantity to Norwich, who had him in their youth set-up until he moved to Hoffenheim.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, Norwich ‘have approached’ Hoffenheim about Fields.

Hoffenheim though ‘have no intention of letting him leave’.

There is also interest in Fields from sides in Belgium, as well as from Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Given Hoffenheim consider him to be a top talent, a sale for the attacker would appear to be unlikely, opening the door only to a loan agreement.

On what terms Norwich wanted to bring Fields back to England is unclear, as is whether they might still push for him despite Hoffenheim’s stance.

Norwich are due to play host to MK Dons in the EFL Cup this coming Saturday, as they look to start the campaign on a winning note.