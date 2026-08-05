Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘in direct talks’ with the entourage of Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo over a potential move as they step up their pursuit of the Dutchman.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now fully focused on strengthening their attacking department after making significant progress in addressing other areas of the squad during a busy summer window.

Spurs remain keen on Manchester City winger Savinho and continue to explore a move, with Serie A sides having ruled out rivalling them due to the costs of the deal.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Gakpo is an attractive target for Tottenham and emerged as a potential option earlier this summer, though Liverpool would need to play ball.

Spurs look to believe there is a realistic chance of signing the former PSV Eindhoven man due to the time and effort they are putting into a potential deal.

Recently it has been indicated that negotiations could enter a decisive phase in the coming days as Spurs prepare to intensify their efforts.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are ‘in direct talks’ with Gakpo’s camp over a potential deal as they are determined to engineer a move for the Dutchman.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Tottenham will want to get an agreement on personal terms with Gakpo in place before they then look to thrash out a fee with Liverpool.

Liverpool are actively pursuing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola in what is expected to be a major financial commitment, which could make selling Gakpo to Tottenham more attractive.

There have already been suggestions that Liverpool may need to part with the Dutchman in order to facilitate a move for Barcola.

Liverpool are also interested in another PSG star in the shape of Ibrahim Mbaye.

Offloading Gakpo for a substantial fee could therefore become attractive for Liverpool quickly.

The Reds were also linked with Sporting Lisbon star Geny Catamo earlier in the window as they explored further wide options, although Sunderland are now pursuing the winger.

Tottenham meanwhile are working on trimming the squad too, with the door now open for young defender Ashley Phillips to move on amid interest from Middlesbrough.