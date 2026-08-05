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Millwall star Casper De Norre is Standard Liege’s ‘ideal choice’ as the Belgian side are prioritising signing a quality defensive midfielder.

The Lions had a very good season last year under Alex Neil, last term as they were only one point below one of the automatic promotion sides, Ipswich Town.

However, Millwall performed poorly in the Championship playoff semi-finals, extending their wait to get promoted to the top flight.

Neil’s side have been active in the summer window so far, as the likes of Mathis Servais, Tairyk Arconte, Elkan Baggott and Jenson Metcalfe have joined to beef up the squad.

Ex-Bristol City man Mark Sykes arrived at the Den after his deal expired, but they did not face competition from Sheffield United, despite claims.

The Lions, though, will look to hold on to their better players ahead of the new season, but one of them is being targeted by a European side.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian Pro League outfit Standard Liege are big admirers of Millwall’s De Norre.

Club played for Sint-Truiden Geel Genk Leuven Millwall Clubs Casper De Norre has played for

It has been suggested that Les Rouches want to add a quality defensive midfielder to their squad and the Belgian is seen as the ‘ideal option’ by the club’s big wigs.

However, Millwall are claimed not to be willing to part ways with the 29-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career playing in the Belgian top flight.

De Norre joined the Championship side back in 2023 from OH Leuven, signing a four-year deal at the Lions.

The former Belgium youth international’s deal runs until the end of the upcoming season, and if they are not able to agree a new deal with him, they could lose him for free next summer.

De Norre has played more than 100 games for Millwall, who are willing to keep hold of him under Neil.

However, if Standard Liege may well make a concentrated push to try to take him from Millwall before the window closes.

The Lions face QPR this Saturday in the EFL Cup, before kicking off their league campaign at Ashton Gate against Bristol City on 15th August.