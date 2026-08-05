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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has shed light on the abilities of new boy Daisuke Yokota following his permanent move from German outfit Hannover.

The Gers have been busy in the transfer market, having already signed the likes of Vanja Dragojevic, Ivor Pandur, Olwethu Makhanya and Dan Neil this summer.

The club have now officially announced the arrival of Yokota from Hannover, after having reached a ‘full agreement’ with the 2. Bundesliga club for the left-footed winger.

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Manager McInnes has lavished praise on Yokota, highlighting his speed and direct approach in attack, which will improve the club’s front line.

The 55-year-old manager claimed that Yokota’s experience of playing in multiple leagues across Europe makes him a quality addition to the squad, while Rangers work on bringing in more high-profile players this summer.

🗣 Daisuke Yokota: “My aim is to help the team achieve success this season, and I hope we can create some special memories together” ➡ Full story: https://t.co/6UvjYVqR5i pic.twitter.com/13FAoN65FL — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 5, 2026

McInnes told Rangers’ official site: “We are really pleased to bring Daisuke to the club.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time, and he brings qualities that we believe will really strengthen our attacking options.

“At 26, he has gained valuable experience across a number of different leagues in Europe.

“He is quick, direct and has the ability to make things happen in the final third.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“We are continuing to strengthen the squad in key areas, and I am looking forward to welcoming Daisuke to Rangers and working with him.”

Yokota arrived at Hannover initially on a loan deal from Belgian outfit Gent in 2025, and then made his move permanent in June 2026.

横田 大祐 – our new 1️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/dOK68gEFpb — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 5, 2026

In the recent campaign, the 26-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals, while also chipping in with four assists.

Hannover have been hailed within Germany for striking a good deal to sell Yokota.

However, Rangers are still looking to bolster their attack, especially after the departures of Mikey Moore, who has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, and Oliver Antman, who has joined Anderlecht.

The Gers have been looking in the transfer market to sign another winger, and the club have Fenerbahce star Oguz Aydin on their wishlist.