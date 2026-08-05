Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Swansea City have been rejected by Valencia star Andre Almeida, who has refused to join the Welsh giants despite pressure from the Spanish club.

The Championship club have been engaged in talks to bring in Almeida, who Valencia would like to offload to make space for fresh faces and raise cash.

It soon emerged that Almeida was only prepared to consider a loan move to Swansea, but Valencia kept pushing to sell him after agreeing a fee with the Welsh club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Valencia even banned Almeida from training as the sought to convince him to accept the switch to Swansea, something which left the Portuguese upset.

Now, according to Spanish journalist German Munoz, Almeida ‘says no’ to Swansea and will not accept the move.

He has ‘stood firm’ amidst pressure from Valencia and is not prepared to accept a permanent move to the Championship side, with only a loan acceptable if he is forced to go.

It now remains to be seen how Valencia react to the situation and what Swansea decide to do about a player who is firmly opposed to joining them on a permanent deal.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Despite their best efforts, the Welsh club have been unable to convince the Portuguese to make a permanent move.

Almeida, who has been capped by Portugal up to Under-21 level, was snapped up by Valencia from Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer of 2022.

Highly rated at Los Che quickly after his arrival, Aston Villa began to monitor him in his first campaign at the Mestalla, but no switch to Villa Park happened.

Swansea are currently preparing for their first competitive match of the season on Saturday, which sees Chris Davies’ Birmingham City visit in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Now it remains to be seen if they move on from Almedia, or keep trying to convince him.