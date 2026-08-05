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Crystal Palace‘s pursuit of Watford star Imran Louza is becoming increasingly complicated as Serie A side Como have also joined the crowded race for the midfielder.

The 27-year-old has cemented his standing as one of the pivotal figures at Vicarage Road over the past two seasons.

Last season represented another leap in his progression, with the Morocco international producing the most prolific campaign of his career after amassing 16 goal involvements in the Championship.

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Those displays have inevitably propelled Louza firmly into the spotlight, leaving this summer widely viewed as the ideal window for suitors to take the midfielder away from Watford.

Crystal Palace have already enquired about Louza, identifying the midfielder as a player capable of strengthening Pierre Sage’s options at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles, however, are by no means navigating an uncontested pursuit, with Ligue 1 club Paris FC also alert to the situation and already working towards reaching personal terms with the Moroccan.

Louza is no stranger to French football after emerging through Nantes’ ranks, meaning a return to familiar surroundings cannot be discounted, while Ajax are also in the frame for the midfielder.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Now, Como have added another dimension to the race as they are ‘closely monitoring the situation’ surrounding Louza alongside the other interested clubs, according to Africafoot.

Should Como elect to translate that interest into concrete action, they would be in a position to place Champions League football on the table, a stage the Moroccan has yet to experience during his career, presenting Crystal Palace with another complication.

With interest continuing to intensify, Crystal Palace may have little choice but to accelerate their pursuit if they are serious about landing Louza, particularly after a quiet summer window that has yielded only the arrival of Oscar Mingueza on a free transfer.

The south London outfit have already shelved their pursuit of Ismael Ganiou after Lens’ uncompromising valuation emerged as a decisive stumbling block.

The Eagles also saw an approach for Alieu Njie rebuffed, with Torino rejecting their proposal while making it clear that they have no intention of sanctioning the forward’s departure.

Attention is now expected to centre on Louza’s future over the coming weeks, with momentum building around his situation and the midfielder understood to be open to embarking on a new chapter away from Vicarage Road.