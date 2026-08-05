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Southampton goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has insisted that joining Saints was ‘the right decision’ for him, while also crediting veteran Manuel Neuer with helping him both on and off the pitch.

Peretz initially joined Southampton on a six-month loan deal during the winter transfer window from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Israeli custodian had an outstanding stint for Saints where he played every single minute of Southampton’s 21-match unbeaten run at the end of the season, which propelled them into the promotion playoffs, while keeping seven clean sheets in 20 Championship appearances.

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Following his stellar performances between the sticks, Saints signed the 26-year-old for around €7m, with Peretz putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Peretz admits that he feels at home at Southampton, suggesting his comfort at the club played a key role in his decision to stay.

The goalkeeper also insisted that remaining at Saints was the right choice, stressing that his heart is with Southampton and expressing his confidence in the decision.

Speaking to German outlet SPOX, he said: “I feel at home here. And when you feel at home, you have to stay.

Club played for Maccabi Tel Aviv Beitar Tel Aviv Bayern Munich Hamburg Southampton Clubs Daniel Peretz has played for

“I’m sure it’s the right decision.

“My heart is here.”

Peretz, who spent nearly three years with Bayern Munich, admitted that Neuer was his biggest idol growing up, insisting the veteran goalkeeper played a major role in inspiring him to become a goalkeeper.

The Southampton goalkeeper stressed that Neuer offered him valuable advice and guidance, helping him improve different aspects of his game during their time together.

The 26-year-old further insisted that the lessons he learned from Neuer have had a lasting impact on both his career and his personal development.

“Manu was my biggest idol. He’s a major reason why I became a goalkeeper.

“I was really excited to meet him before the transfer. And he turned out to be a great guy.

“Manu helped me a lot and gave me tips and suggestions for improvement.

“I learned a lot from him that has benefited my life and my career.”

Southampton, who will start the new Championship season with minus four points on the table due to the Spygate scandal, will desperately hope that Peretz can build on his performances from last season and help them overcome the deduction.

Meanwhile, Caspar Jander is attracting Bundesliga interest, with new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp also keeping tabs on the midfielder.