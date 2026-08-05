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Lucas Perri is ‘still stuck’ at Leeds United as he waits for the green light to complete a loan switch to Italian Serie A club Torino.

The 28-year-old joined Leeds from Lyon last summer and was slated to be the Whites’ long term number 1, but failed to impress Daniel Farke enough to grab the spot in the starting lineup.

Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier both left Elland Road this summer and Leeds have been looking into the transfer market to bring in a first choice goalkeeper, with Perri expected to depart.

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Although the Brazilian has been a hot topic of the summer transfer window, with no less than four clubs chasing him for his signature, Torino are the side who have struck a deal.

Tornio managed to unlock the deal with Leeds with the help of their sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi and it looked like Perri would soon complete his move to Turin.

Leeds were clear though from the beginning that they would not sanction a move for Perri until they sign a suitable first-choice goalkeeper.

They are set to snap up James Trafford, but that has still not happened yet.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

As such, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, Perri is ‘still stuck’ at Leeds and waiting for the green light to complete the move to Torino.

Torino will have to wait for Leeds to complete the capture of Trafford, with the Whites looking like not wanting to take any risks by sanctioning Perri’s exit until that happens.

Trafford has been away on holiday and looks set to see it out before he then returns to join Leeds.

Leeds are still likely to need another goalkeeper though, with just Alex Cairns on the books as an additional goalkeeper.

It is unclear who they might target and whether they will go for an experienced option, or an up and coming shot-stopper.

For Perri, the wait is a frustrating one as he gets ready to embark upon a new challenge that he hopes will convince Torino to trigger the option to buy in the loan.