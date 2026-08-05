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Rangers have ‘submitted an initial bid’ for Couhaib Driouech, but PSV Eindhoven do not believe it is high enough to accept.

The Gers have already bolstered their wide department with the arrival of Daisuke Yokota, whom Derek McInnes holds in high regard and want to make further signings in the department.

Fenerbahce’s Oguz Aydin is in their thinking, while Fares Ghedjemis remains under consideration, although Frosinone are not expected to sanction his departure unless a substantial offer arrives.

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Rangers have also revived their admiration for Driouech, who first emerged on their radar two years before his eventual switch to PSV.

The Gers are now looking to get him into Glasgow this summer, although further suitors such as Red Bull Salzburg are also firmly in contention for the Moroccan.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Rangers have ‘submitted an initial bid’ for Driouech in an attempt to get ahead of the competition for the PSV Eindhoven man.

But the Dutch champions have swiftly rebuffed the opening proposal after deeming it insufficient to loosen their grip on the Moroccan.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It is not clear what the level of the bid Rangers put on the table for Driouech was, but it does not meet the figure PSV Eindhoven are demanding.

The Glasgow giants are nevertheless expected to return with a renewed proposal, with fresh developments anticipated over the coming days.

With interest in Driouech gathering momentum, Rangers may need to move decisively to establish common ground with PSV.

Despite featuring in 40 matches last season, the Moroccan was entrusted with only nine starts, making an Ibrox switch an avenue towards a considerably more prominent role.

The 24-year-old nevertheless accumulated 17 goal involvements despite his restricted opportunities, further reinforcing the attacking output he is capable of producing.

Driouech also struck three times in the Champions League, including a brace against Liverpool, further illustrating his ability to deliver on the biggest occasions.

The winger still has three years remaining on his PSV contract, leaving it to be seen whether Rangers can eventually force the Dutch outfit to soften their demands.