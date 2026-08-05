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Tottenham Hotspur ‘are now ready’ to allow Ashley Phillips to depart on a permanent basis, with Middlesbrough in talks to snap him up, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

Spurs secured the signature of Phillips in August 2023 from Blackburn Rovers by activating a release clause and scooping up a hugely promising defender, with big expectations attached to him.

The 21-year-old has failed to break through at Spurs yet, despite being regarded as a top talent and has had three loan spells away from N17, one at Plymouth Argyle and two at Stoke City.

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Upon returning to Stoke City last summer, Phillips insisted he had unfinished business at the club as he looked to kick on.

Now back at Tottenham, he is well down the defensive pecking order, but at the age of just 21, does have time firmly on his side.

Tottenham could choose to let Phillips have another loan and continue to develop, however that does not appear to be the way the north London side are thinking.

Spurs ‘are now ready’ to let Phillips leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a permanent basis.

Club League Plymouth Argyle Championship Stoke City Championship Stoke City Championship Ashley Phillips’ loan spells

Middlesbrough, who benefited from Morgan Rogers’ transfer earlier this summer, are now holding advanced talks with Tottenham to try to agree a fee for Phillips.

Phillips has now made over 100 appearances in the Championship during his career, making him an attractive prospect for Boro.

The 21-year-old still has two years left on his contract with the Lilywhites, but with the Premier League side talking about a permanent exit, it could just be a matter of time until he moves on.

Tottenham do have other young defensive prospects, such as Kota Takai, and are prepared to cut the cord with Phillips.

It remains to be seen if Spurs ultimately regret their decision, though they could well insist on a sell-on clause being included in any deal, giving them a continuing stake in Phillips.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Tottenham are looking to further bolster their squad and have pressed the accelerator on their efforts to sign Cody Gakpo as ‘talks will enter into key stages soon’.

Elsewhere, Mathys Tel now has only a ‘minimal chance’ of joining Roma, despite the Serie A side continuing their search for attacking reinforcements.