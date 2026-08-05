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Tottenham Hotspur midfield talent Reiss Russell-Denny ‘is on his way’ to joining League Two side Bristol Rovers on a loan move, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The 20-year-old arrived in Spurs’ academy from Chelsea in February last year after convincing the club of his long-term potential.

Russell-Denny established himself as a prominent figure at Under-21 level last season, making 24 appearances while contributing eleven goal involvements across all competitions.

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The midfielder also captained Tottenham’s Under-21 side on several occasions, further underlining the esteem in which he is held within the academy set-up.

Tottenham now look to feel that a move away on loan which would expose him to regular senior football is the best next step, with a destination picked.

Russell-Denny ‘is on his way’ to joining Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan, where he is set to become part of the club’s plans for the new campaign.

The move is expected to provide the youngster with a valuable platform to accelerate his development, while Tottenham will closely monitor how Russell-Denny adapts to the demands of League Two football under Gas boss Steve Evans.

Person Position Steve Evans Manager Paul Raynor Assistant James Bittner Goalkeeping coach Bristol Rovers’ coaching staff

Capable of operating in attacking, central and deeper midfield roles, Russell-Denny’s tactical versatility could prove a valuable asset for Bristol Rovers throughout the campaign, with Evans aiming for promotion.

The Bristol Rovers boss will demand high standards from the Tottenham talent and expectations are high for the new season at the Mem.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his Tottenham contract, leaving the club well placed to reassess his long-term future following the conclusion of next season.

Another academy prospect, Alfie Dorrington, could also leave the Lilywhites this summer, with the defender favouring a move within the English pyramid.

Spurs are also prepared to sanction Ashley Phillips’ permanent departure, with Middlesbrough in talks to secure the defender.

Meanwhile, Dane Scarlett, currently involved in Roberto De Zerbi’s pre-season preparations, is wanted by League One side Sheffield Wednesday.