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Brentford winger Kevin Schade has interest from Saudi Arabia, where a ‘very lucrative financial opportunity’ awaits him.

Schade joined Brentford during the winter transfer window of 2023 from Bundesliga side Freiburg on a six-month loan deal, with the move later made permanent in June 2023.

The German signed a five-year contract with the Bees, who secured his signature by paying a club-record fee of £22m, and he has grown in importance.

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Schade endured a disappointing season following his permanent arrival as he suffered a serious injury which kept him out for several months.

The attacker has since recovered and established himself as an important and consistent player in the Bees squad, having a big impact under Keith Andrews.

In the recent Premier League season, Schade made 35 appearances for the Bees, while scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

He has been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, but Brentford will be hoping to keep hold of the German.

Linked club League Inter Milan Serie A Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Linked with Kevin Schade

However, beyond the interest from the Premier League and Italy, Schade has popped up on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs are prepared to offer Schade a ‘very lucrative financial opportunity’ if he agrees to move to the Kingdom, according to German outlet Fussball Europa.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia sides are known for luring their targets by offering them a high-money contract, as they recently did in the case of Crysencio Summerville, who will earn €68m if he sees out his deal at Al Hilal.

It is claimed that Brentford have slapped an asking price of €60m on Schade’s head, though it is unclear if any suitors are prepared to pay that sum.

Brentford for their part would like to extend Schade’s contract, which runs until 2028, and hand him a pay rise.

It remains to be seen where Schade will play next season amid growing transfer market interest.

Meanwhile, Inspire Football Academy director Francis Ogete recently revealed Brentford are among the clubs interested in Nigerian winger Shedrack Chiwunba Egboh, though AIK have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the teenager as he closes in on his first professional contract.