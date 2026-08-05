Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves defender Jackson Tchatchoua is drawing attention from Serie A pair Torino and Sassuolo.

With Wolves now looking at at least one season of Championship football at the minimum, there is expected to be more of an exodus from Molineux before the transfer window closes.

Already there is a sustained effort from La Liga side Real Sociedad to sign Ladislav Krejci and the player is keen to return to Spanish football, where he played for Girona.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Wolves signed Cameroon international Tchatchoua in last summer’s transfer window, signing him from Hellas Verona despite interest from Nottingham Forest.

The Old Gold were suggested to be thinking about selling him in the January transfer window earlier this year, but Tchatchoua stayed put.

He clocked regular game time for the Old Gold, but could be heading for the exit door, with his stock in Serie A remaining high.

According to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, both Torino and Sassuolo are interested in bringing the full-back back to Italy.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers 234997

It is unclear what deal either Serie A side might propose and whether they are looking at a permanent transfer or a loan deal.

For Tchatchoua the idea of heading back to Serie A and avoiding a season in the Championship may hold real appeal.

The defender has never played his club football outside a country’s top flight, with his senior breakthrough coming at Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

He moved to Serie A, initially on loan, to link up with Hellas Verona, who later signed him on a permanent basis.

Wolves kick off their campaign this Friday evening when they welcome Port Vale to Molineux in the EFL Cup first round.

It remains to be seen if Tchatchoua, who came on off the bench in Wolves’ recent friendly win over Racing Santander, will be involved.