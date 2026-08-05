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Wolves star Ladislav Krejci ‘likes the idea’ of a move to Real Sociedad, but the Spanish side have ‘significant economic differences’ with the Old Gold when it comes to a deal.

The Molineux side underwent a horrible last season which saw them relegated to Championship and they are rebuilding as the new campaign approaches.

They have already seen Tolu Arokodare, Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes depart Molineux, with more expected to follow before the window slams shut.

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Czech defender Krejci is gathering interest in the ongoing window as La Liga giants Real Sociedad are keen to sign him.

Wolves signed the 27-year-old defender last summer on loan and then as per terms of the deal made his move permanent.

The centre-back featured regularly last season for Wolves, featuring 28 times in the Premier League and seeing positives despite the club’s struggles.

Recently, Real Sociedad submitted an offer to Wolves in the hope of taking Krejci back to La Liga, but their bid was deemed too low by Cesar Peixato’s side.

Former PL star Goncalo Guedes Carlos Soler Former Premier League players at Real Sociedad

However, the La Liga outfit are not giving up on Wolves star as they are still continuing to explore a move for Krejci, according to Spanish journalist Diego Otero.

They are looking at options to sign Krejci from Wolves and are boosted by the fact that the player ‘likes the idea’ of heading back to La Liga.

There are ‘significant economic differences’ between the amount Real Sociedad are willing to pay and the sum Wolves would find acceptable.

Given Real Sociedad have not called off the chance, they appear to believe those differences can be bridged.

The Czech defender featured for one season in La Liga for Girona before making a move to Wolves and with Real Sociedad, he would be able to experience Europa League football next season.

Wolves are already in the market for a centre-back and they are looking to bring in one of Peixato’s former charges in the form of Marvin Elimbi to Molineux before the end of the window.