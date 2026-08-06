Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven winger Couhaib Driouech has not yet reached a personal terms agreement with Rangers but he ‘is open to the move’ to the Ibrox side.

Derek McInnes has been looking to strengthen his Rangers squad with quality signings and added another new face on Wednesday with the arrival of Daisuke Yokota, whose qualities he quickly talked up.

The Gers have already bolstered their ranks with the additions of the likes of Vanja Dragojevic, Ivor Pandur, Dan Neil and Olwethu Makhanya, though a former Rangers midfielder has insisted that the Ibrox side need to do serious work before the window shuts.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In a bid to further strengthen the squad, the Light Blues have revived their interest in Driouech, who has remained on the club’s radar for several seasons.

After missing out on the Moroccan to PSV Eindhoven in 2024, the Gers picked up the hunt in recent days.

It was then revealed that Rangers had ‘submitted an initial bid’ for the 24-year-old, but the Dutch club believed the bid was not high enough to be accepted.

However, PSV Eindhoven are ‘fully engaged in selling’ the winger, boosting the hopes of the Glasgow giants, though Burnley are also in the mix for him.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Rangers are first trying to agree a fee with PSV Eindhoven before they then talk terms with Driouech, with no personal terms agreement in place.

However, in a boost for Rangers, Driouech ‘is open to the move’ to Ibrox if an agreement can be reached with PSV Eindhoven.

Driouech began his career in Heerenveen’s academy before making the switch to Excelsior Rotterdam.

The winger grabbed the headlines last season after netting twice in PSV Eindhoven’s 4-1 Champions League league phase victory over Liverpool.

Rangers will likely want to work quickly on a deal for the Moroccan winger as with several other clubs keen, they run the risk of encountering major competition the longer talks drag on.