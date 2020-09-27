Manchester United are finalising the last details and agent fees to be paid for left-back Alex Telles, while they are also speaking to FC Porto about a fee.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to land Telles and the club are working hard to be able to put the Brazilian at his disposal before the transfer window closes.

The club were also keen on Sergio Reguilon, but were unprepared to agree to Real Madrid’s terms and the left-back joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United now have an agreement with Telles on personal terms, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, and have on Sunday night been finalising the last details and the commission which will be due to the agents involved.

They are also holding talks with Porto in a bid to agree a fee.

The Premier League giants are not putting all their eggs in the Telles basket however.

Manchester United are claimed to have a plan B in the event that they cannot complete the capture of the Brazilian defender.

The Premier League giants have meanwhile yet to make a new bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, with the German giants continuing to value him at €120m.