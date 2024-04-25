Dan Ashworth is set to take Newcastle United to arbitration as he bids to resolve the impasse around his move to Manchester United, according to the Athletic.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave at Newcastle after telling the club that he wants to move to Manchester United.

If Manchester United want Ashworth to start his role at Old Trafford before the end of his gardening leave then they will have to come to an agreement over compensation with Newcastle.

That is something the Red Devils have not been able to do and Ashworth is now set to take Newcastle to arbitration.

He is keen to head to start his role at Manchester United as quickly as possible.

The case is expected to start next month and be resolved over a matter of weeks.

Manchester United are claimed to have offered Newcastle just £2m for Ashworth to start his post early.

That was not enough for Newcastle, who are now well into their own hunt to bring in Ashworth’s successor.