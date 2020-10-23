Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has urged his team to react to their League One loss against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday by putting on a strong display away at Lincoln City.

Having picked up five wins and a draw in the opening six games of the season, Ipswich’s unbeaten start to the League One campaign was ended by Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Lambert’s men will now look to get back to winning days when they visit Sincil Bank to take on Lincoln City on Saturday.

The 51-year-old is looking for a strong response from his side against the Imps as he urged the Tractor Boys to react to Tuesday’s loss by bagging all three points from Saturday’s clash.

Despite a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Doncaster, Lambert still has supreme confidence in his team’s quality as he insists Ipswich’s form has not dropped following their first defeat.

“It’s about the reaction and bouncing back”, Lambert told Ipswich’s official site.

“For the first 30 minutes [at Doncaster] we were really good.

“We’ve analysed it and had a good chat with the guys.

“We know that we’re not going to get our own way all the time.

“We just have to react.

“There’s not an easy game whether you’re home or away, even more so without fans.

“Every game is hard and everyone will want to beat us as well but we’re still in good form.”

Ipswich are currently second in the League One standings having racked up 16 points from seven league outings, but are only separated from the Imps by goal difference.