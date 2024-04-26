Nigel Pearson has revealed he has heard some really good things about Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl’s ability as a coach.

Rohl has so far done a superb job at Hillsborough to give Sheffield Wednesday a chance of survival and they currently sit outside the Championship’s relegation zone for the first time since August.

Many felt the job was mission impossible for Rohl, but the German tactician could end up keeping Wednesday in the Championship this season.

Experienced former Championship boss Pearson knows someone on Rohl’s coaching staff well and relayed that he has heard some good things about the Owls manager.

He admits that Rohl, he has heard, is ‘fantastic’ as a coach.

“Chris Powell, a friend of mine who played for me as well at Leicester towards the end of his career and became a player-coach, is on the staff there”, Pearson said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“I think he will be really important as a sounding board, as a more senior head, for Danny in what is effectively his first job, but I hear some fantastic things about his [Rohl’s] ability as a coach.

“Lots of really good things about him and I think he’s done a really, really good job.”

As well as shining as a coach, Rohl is also proving he can make key managerial decisions, with one decision he made in the course of the game at Blackburn Rovers meeting with praise.

With two games left to play in the regular Championship season, Sheffield Wednesday are just a point ahead of 22nd placed Birmingham City.