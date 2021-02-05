Liverpool did not make an offer for Juventus defender Merih Demiral on transfer deadline day despite talk of a €50m bid.

The Reds had a busy end to the winter transfer window as they pushed to bring in two centre-backs to ease the injury crisis at the club.

Liverpool ended up signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on the final day of the window, but were linked with a host of defenders before the clock stopped ticking.

One player who was associated with a move to Anfield on deadline day was Juventus’ Demiral, with claims that the Premier League side have offered €50m for him.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus never received an offer from Liverpool for Demiral.

Though Liverpool’s interest in the Turkey international has substance, they did not approach the Old Lady with an offer to take him to Anfield on Monday.

Liverpool were not prepared to pay €50m to sign a centre-back and were only in the market for low-cost deals and loans with options to buy.

The Premier League champions were aware that Juventus would not have let Demiral go without banking a big fee for his services.