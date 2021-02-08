Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer has insisted that he can handle Liverpool loan star Loris Karius being unhappy with him and explained that he does not expect him to be pleased sitting on the bench.

Still suffering from the consequences of his poor performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, Karius joined Union Berlin on loan from Liverpool in the summer with the hope of reviving his career.

However, the 27-year-old’s return to his home country has not gone according to plan so far, with the goalkeeper clocking just 21 minutes of game time in the Bundesliga.

Karius has spent the majority of the season on the bench and Union Berlin boss Fischer has admitted the player is not happy with his role.

However, the Swiss tactician explained that he does not expect the Liverpool star to be happy with his role on the bench and insisted that he can handle the player not being content with him.

“Of course he is not happy“, Fischer told German magazine Kicker.

“It would be madness if he was happy being on the bench.

“I can handle the fact that he is cross with me.“

Karius has started just one match for Union Berlin across all competitions this season and is likely to return to Liverpool, where he has a contract until 2022, in the summer.