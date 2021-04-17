Serie A outfit Lazio are interested in snapping up Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, who is currently on loan at German side Schalke.

The Gunners defender is currently plying his trade at Bundesliga side Schalke on a six-month-long loan deal, having left Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Kolasinac has become a fixture under coach Dimitrios Grammozis at Schalke, who are keen on holding on to him beyond his current loan stint.

However, the Bosnia international’s addition has not helped Schalke turn their fortunes around as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the league table and are on course to be relegated, with the player due to return to Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.

Kolasinac could have an opportunity to leave Arsenal again in the summer, as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A side Lazio are interested in acquiring his services.

The Italian outfit see Kolasinac as a good potential addition to their ranks with the positional fluidity and experience he can bring to their squad.

Kolasinac’s current deal at Arsenal runs through until the summer of 2022 and it has been suggested they are not open to parting ways with him in the summer as they feel they lack enough options in the left-back role.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio will act upon their interest and sit at the negotiating table with Arsenal over a potential move for Kolasinac.