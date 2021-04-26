Sunderland hitman Charlie Wyke is attracting serious interest from Championship outfits Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, according to Sky Sports News.

Wyke has been on fire in front of goal for the Black Cats so far this season, having found the back of the net 25 times in League One.

However, the 28-year-old’s future on Wearside is under the scanner at the moment with his current deal at the club ending in the summer.

Wyke could potentially acquire free agent status when the transfer window swings open for the next time and several Championship outfits are keeping close tabs on his situation at the Stadium of Light.

Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are all interested in adding Wyke to their ranks in the summer and could snap him up for free.

Sunderland could be keen to hold on to Wyke beyond the current campaign, but are aware his future at the club may depend on whether they claw their way back up to the Championship this season.

Lee Johnson’s side are winless in their last six outings, picking up just three points in the process and have fallen to third in the League One standings, out of the automatic promotion spots.

Sunderland will look to ensure they get maximum points from their remaining three league games to lock down a playoff spot and potentially earn promotion into the second tier, which could turn out to be key in deciding where Wyke plays his football next season.