Chelsea and Manchester City target Erling Haaland is likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer if they qualify for the Champions League, according to Eurosport.

Haaland’s tally of 25 goals in the league has propelled Borussia Dortmund to fifth place in the Bundesliga this season, but they are still one point adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

With just three games remaining for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, the spotlight is once again on the young Norwegian to push his side into a Champions League spot this season.

The 20-year-old has scored 53 goals in 56 appearances since making his move to Signal Iduna Park in January 2020.

Haaland is a wanted man with a host of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, linked with wanting to sign him this summer.

Despite the Premier League elites probing the Norwegian’s signature, Haaland is likely to continue at Dortmund for at least another season if they achieve a place in next season’s Champions League.

After netting ten times in eight games for Dortmund in the Champions League this season, the young striker may find a place in Europe’s premier cup competition to be an absolute necessity for him at this stage of his career.

Achieving Champions League qualification looks to be vital if Dortmund want to keep their star striker around for another season and Haaland himself will be a vital figure for the German side if they are to reach that target.