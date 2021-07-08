Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez despite being linked with a move for the player, it has been claimed in Spain.

The north London outfit are bracing for significant personnel changes during the ongoing transfer window, with several players expected to move in and out of the club.

Arsenal are working on deals for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Brighton defender Ben White, while also being linked with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and James Maddison.

Another player the Gunners have been credited with an interest in during the ongoing transfer window is Real Betis’ 27-year-old midfielder Rodriguez.

Though Mikel Arteta’s side have been associated with a move for Rodriguez, they are yet to formalise their interest in the player, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.

It is said that Real Betis are yet to receive a formal offer for the Argentina international from the Premier League giants.

With Arsenal interested in a host of midfielders, Rodriguez is claimed to be an alternative option and it is unclear whether they will pursue a deal for him this summer.

The 27-year-old is currently with the Argentina national team at the Copa America; he started his career at Argentine giants River Plate.