Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is unwilling to be drawn on talk the club want Steven Bergwijn, but has admitted that the Tottenham Hotspur man fits the profile of attacker they are looking for.

Bergwijn has struggled to live up to expectations in north London since a move from PSV Eindhoven and it has been floated that Spurs could sell him for the right price.

The summer has seen the winger linked with a move back to his native country in the form of Dutch champions Ajax, with Ten Hag after an attacker.

Ten Hag, who himself was linked with the Spurs job before the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santos, feels the Spurs winger fits the profile of the Dutch club and the system with which they play.

However, he refused to engage on the question of whether there is any possibility of a deal going through that would bring Bergwijn back to the Netherlands.

“I never go into names”, he was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“But it is like ABC, if I explain the profile here, Bergwijn fits it.

“But I’m not going to go into that whether it’s even possible.”

Tottenham are keen to offload fringe players this summer as they seek to bring in cash, but it is unclear if new boss Nuno may decide he wants to keep Bergwijn.