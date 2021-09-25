Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he thinks Brentford are the pick of the newly promoted bunch, ahead of Norwich City and Watford.

Brentford hosted Liverpool on Saturday evening in the Premier League and came from behind twice to play out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Klopp’s men.

The Bees made sure they at least shared the spoils and, not intimidated, went toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the game.

Liverpool have already played Norwich this season, while they take on Watford on 16th October.

Klopp already has a view that Brentford are the best of the three teams to take the leap up to the top flight this term though.

“For different reasons, yes. They are really good”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day when asked if Brentford are the best of the promoted three.

“The goalkeeper could have the shirt with number 10.

“He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us today.

“Nothing to moan about”, Klopp added.

Brentford have collected nine points from their opening six games so far this season, while Watford have picked up seven points.

Norwich, bottom of the table, have yet to collect a point, having lost all of their opening six games with a goal difference of minus 14.