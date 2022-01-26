Another big Premier League club are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target Luis Diaz and could launch a bid for him ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Diaz has been linked with a move away from FC Porto in the coming days with Tottenham pushing to take him to London.

Antonio Conte has been pushing for major reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window and the 25-year-old Porto star is a big target for Spurs.

Tottenham are in negotiations with Porto and are hopeful of finding an agreement to sign Diaz before the window closes next week.

But according to Colombian broadcaster Win Sports TV, another big club from the Premier League could throw a spanner into Tottenham’s efforts.

It has been claimed that another major Premier League side are interested in getting their hands on Diaz in the coming days.

The unnamed Premier League heavyweight are weighing up tabling an offer with Porto before Monday’s deadline.

Tottenham have made the first move for Diaz but could be feeling the pressure of being outflanked by a major Premier League rival.

Diaz is keen on a move to the Premier League and is assessing the offers on his table at the moment.

Everton tried to sign him last summer.