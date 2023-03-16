Michael Beale has dismissed the recent rumours around Alfredo Morelos’ future and claimed that there will be talks over his situation later in the season.

Morelos will be out of contract at the end of the season and there is still no agreement over a new deal between the player and Rangers.

He is largely expected to leave the Gers on a free transfer and there are claims that a deal could be in place for him to link up with Spanish side Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

However, the Rangers boss claimed that he recently spoke with Morelos about the situation and insisted that there is no basis in truth in the recent speculation about his future.

Beale stressed that at some point later in the season, Rangers and Morelos will sit down for detailed discussions given his contractual situation.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “I’ve spoken with Alfredo about the recent rumours and there is no truth in that.

“We will sit down and discuss his situation later in the season.”

Morelos is largely expected to move on from Rangers given there is no indication that he is prepared to sign a new contract with the club.