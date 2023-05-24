Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is attracting interest from Italy as the Whites stare at the prospect of relegation from the Premier League, according to the Daily Express.

Gnonto was brought in by Jesse Marsch last summer on transfer deadline day after their failed move to land Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng.

Leeds are struggling this season and fighting to secure their Premier League status, a battle which looks tough to win.

The 19-year-old winger has been a rare positive in Leeds’ disappointing season, as the player has contributed four goals and four assists so far this season.

Winning their last fixture against Tottenham Hotspur will not guarantee Leeds’ safety, as they have to wait for the results of their relegation rivals

And it has been claimed that in the event of relegation, Gnonto might leave the club in the summer.

His performances have piqued interest from clubs in Italy, and it has been suggested that a return to his homeland might be on the cards for the Italian.

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are also monitoring Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United.

Gnonto has a contract with Leeds until the end of June 2027 and it remains to be seen whether the Whites will be able to convince the player to stay at Elland Road if they are relegated.