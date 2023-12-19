Former Ipswich Town striker Sam Parkin feels that the Norwich City players raised their game in the derby at Portman Road at the weekend.

Ipswich only managed a 2-2 draw against Norwich at Portman Road on Saturday but remained ten points clear of third-placed Leeds in the Championship standings.

Norwich were the underdogs going into the game and Ipswich were being backed to break their 14-year run without a win against their East Anglian rivals.

Parkin admitted that emotions will not play a big role in the game as the gulf between the two teams is huge in terms of class, quality and form.

However, he conceded that the Norwich players performed above their level in the game and showed fight and character, something that has been missing in their football this season.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I felt that the emotions did play a part.

“I said last week that I felt there was such a gulf in class between the two teams that I didn’t think it would be relevant, but I thought the Norwich players raised their game.

“They defended their box well at times.

“I thought there was fight and desire, something that was probably lacking in their game.

“You saw in David Wagner’s staff when they scored a goal and the celebrations at full-time and what it meant to them to get a point.”

Norwich are still tenth in the Championship standings, but have lost just one of their last seven league matches.