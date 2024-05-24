Jose Mourinho has ‘no chance’ of becoming the new Chelsea boss, with the chosen manager’s identity becoming clear within the next 48 hours, according to London World.

Chelsea have been assessing candidates to take charge at Stamford Bridge since parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues were flying during the final stretch of the Premier League season, but the club’s owners decided Pochettino was not the right man to take them forward.

A host of managers have been linked with the post, but it was recently claimed that Mourinho has emerged as a genuine contender.

However, a source at Chelsea insists that the Portuguese has ‘no chance’ of taking over a ‘new Chelsea’.

While Mourinho is not in the running, it is suggested that the club’s choice will become clear within the next 48 hours.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna have both been linked with the job at Chelsea.

Both managers managed in the Championship last season, but impressive campaigns have boosted their reputations.