The American group trying to take over Sheffield United want to bring scout Des Taylor in as their ‘football supremo’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sheffield United have just finished a disastrous campaign back in the Premier League and will be in the Championship next season.

Boss Chris Wilder is hoping to revamp his squad and secure a quick return to the top flight, but there is intrigue off the pitch.

A group from America are trying to buy Sheffield United and they are making plans about what they would do if they are successful.

The Americans would appoint scout Taylor as their ‘football supremo’.

Taylor, a former Burnley and Bournemouth scout, is working with the group who are trying to take control at Bramall Lane.

They are willing to be guided by his football knowledge and he would take a key role at the club.

If a takeover is to happen then the club will be keen for it to happen soon in order to avoid huge uncertainty over the summer transfer window.