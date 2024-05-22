Sheffield United have had initial conversations with a consortium from the United States interested in the club, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

The Blades are looking to rebuild in the summer after being relegated from the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side could have ownership speculation floating over the summer though as there is interest.

A consortium from the United States are interested in Sheffield United and there have been initial talks, though they are at an early stage.

The Americans are not the only interested party though.

Sheffield United also have interest from elsewhere.

Whether the talks can lead to investment or a change in ownership remain to be seen and Wilder will be focusing on rebuilding his squad.

Sheffield United will be keen to bounce straight back up to the Premier League following a disastrous campaign this term.