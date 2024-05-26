Sheffield Wednesday will mainly be in the market for loan signings and free transfers this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls have received a massive boost by convincing boss Danny Rohl to stay and the German has penned a new contract.

However, while supremo Dejphon Chansiri is prepared to back Rohl this summer, he will focus his efforts on wages rather than transfer fees.

The club are looking to land players on free transfers or make loan signings over the course of the transfer window.

Rohl will have to wheel and deal in a bid to strengthen his squad while keeping within the Owls’ strategy.

With wages being made available, Wednesday will hope they can land quality loan signings to help their cause.

Players out of contract will also be on their radar to tempt to Hillsborough with a decent pay packet.

Rohl pulled off something of a miracle last season by keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and is keen to build on the achievement next term.