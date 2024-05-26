West Ham United are ‘struggling to agree a deal’ with goalkeeper target Wes Foderingham, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Shot-stopper Foderingham is leaving Sheffield United when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Hammers are keen for more depth in their goalkeeping department and want to take Foderingham to the London Stadium.

Talks have been happening between West Ham and the player’s representatives, but no agreement is in sight.

West Ham are suggested to be ‘struggling to agree a deal’ with Foderingham.

As a free agent the former Rangers star is likely to have a number of offers on the table over the course of the summer.

And he will be keen to make sure his next move is the right one.

Foderingham would be unlikely to be the number 1 at West Ham, but he would be hopeful of an opportunity to fight for game time.