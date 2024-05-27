Newcastle United are struggling to attract a quality goalkeeper this summer due to a lack of European football next season, according to the Daily Mail.

Their hopes of playing in Europe next season were dashed when Manchester United won the FA Cup on Saturday.

It allowed Manchester United to get to the Europa League while Chelsea dropped into the Europa Conference League and Newcastle missed out on European football completely.

The lack of European football means Newcastle will now be forced to again manage their transfer spending this summer.

It is also affecting their ability to bring in a new quality goalkeeper in the transfer window ahead of next season.

Nick Pope is set to start as number one next season at Newcastle but the club want a top goalkeeper as his deputy.

However, with no European football to offer, Newcastle are now struggling to provide assurances about adequate game time to goalkeeping targets.

If they had qualified for Europe they could have promised any new goalkeeper that he would play in every game in that competition.

The club are still working on bringing in a new goalkeeper but Saturday’s events at Wembley have complicated their pitch to targets.