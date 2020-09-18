Liverpool are continuing to accelerate their transfer business and are zeroing in on Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as a centre-back option.

The Reds signed Thiago Alcantara on Friday, and are closing in on the signature of Wolves wide-man Diogo Jota, who has agreed on a contract with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp wants more business to be done by Liverpool before the transfer window closes on 5th October and they are now looking towards a centre-back.

Dejan Lovren left the club earlier in the window and Klopp wants to bring one more centre-back into his squad, with two players identified.

And according to German outlet transfermarkt, the Merseyside giants are interested in signing Schalke’s 20-year-old defender Kabak.

They also have Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in mind as another option, but Kabak is above him on the transfer hit list.

Liverpool are well aware of Schalke’s financial trouble and the Ruhr giants could consider selling the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

And at 20, Kabak is still young and Liverpool could ease him towards the starting eleven.

Schalke signed the defender from Stuttgart last season and he made 28 appearances in his first season at the Veltins Arena.