Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed that Ross Stewart will be on the bench when his side take on Leeds United on the final day of the season.

Saints signed the striker from Sunderland last summer but he has been battling injuries since the start of the season.

He was initially out with an Achilles tendon injury and missed the first few months of the ongoing campaign.

The forward made two substitute appearances in November before picking up another muscle injury and has been recovering over the last few months.

He is still not fit to play, but the Southampton manager revealed some good news on his recovery.

Martin admitted that he is expecting the forward to be on the bench when Southampton visit Elland Road on the final day of the season.

The Southampton manager said in a press conference: “All being well, Ross Stewart will be on the bench for the away game at Leeds.

“He has come through training really well.”

Stewart will hope to get on the pitch and make a contribution before Southampton feature in the playoffs.