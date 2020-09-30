Newcastle United have not made a loan approach for Manchester United defender Phil Jones, contrary to reports, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a new central defender before the transfer window slams shut on Monday and have already seen a move for Arsenal’s Rob Holding collapse.

Manchester United’s 28-year-old defender Jones has been touted as a possible option for Steve Bruce’s side, among other candidates.

It has been suggested that the St. James’ Park side have made an enquiry to try and sign the England international before the transfer window closes.

However, contrary to the claims, Newcastle have not made a loan approach for the Red Devils centre-back yet.

But, with time running out and little money to splash, Bruce has not ruled out using loan deals to strengthen his squad for the 2020/21 season.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will formalise their reported interest in taking Jones on loan from Manchester United.

Jones appears to be down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could be in allowed to leave the club before Monday’s deadline.