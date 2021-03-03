Manchester United are almost certain to try and sign Jadon Sancho again in the next summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England winger was Manchester United’s top target last season but they decided against meeting Dortmund’s €120m asking price for the player.

Dortmund stood firm on their demands and Manchester United did not sign Sancho but their interest in the winger has persisted.

The 20-year-old is almost certain to leave Dortmund in the summer and a move to Old Trafford is again been mooted this year as well.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have cooled their interest in Sancho and have prioritised signing a defender and striker in the next few months.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United are almost certain to make another attempt to sign the England international.

Sancho remains a priority target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he wants to Manchester United to land him in the summer.

Dortmund are expected to want around €100m from his departure this time around but the price is expected to come down further.

Solskjaer has indicated that given the current global crisis, Manchester United are unlikely to spend big fees this summer.