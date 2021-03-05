Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign Chelsea linked goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if he decides to leave AC Milan in the summer.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at the San Siro in the next few months and AC Milan are desperate to convince him to sign a new deal.

But negotiations between the club and Mino Raiola, his agent, have not gone progressed and for the moment the talks have hit a brick wall, with Chelsea keeping close tabs on the situation as they weigh a swoop.

Donnarumma wants a contract worth €10m per season and it has been claimed AC Milan are not keen to offer him such a deal at the moment.

However, while Chelsea are keen, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, PSG are in pole position to sign Donnarumma if he moves.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in a top-class goalkeeper in the summer and Donnarumma is at the top of PSG’s wishlist.

His contract situation works in favour of PSG, who could offer him lucrative terms as they would not have to shell out a big transfer fee.

The Italian broke into the AC Milan team when he was only 16 and has already featured 236 times for the Rossoneri.